CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep Purchases 8,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
CVM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 638,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.23.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
