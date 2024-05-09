CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep Purchases 8,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 638,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

