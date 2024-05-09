Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 49,102 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,102 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 1,548,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.