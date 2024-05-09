30,900 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 559,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Altice USA Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,388. The firm has a market cap of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.