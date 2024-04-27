Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $113,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

