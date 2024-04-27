Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 95.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $240,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

ADI stock opened at $201.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

