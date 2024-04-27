Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 139,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $925.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $943.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

