The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 26,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.13. 1,401,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

