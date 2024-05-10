Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $311.43 and last traded at $307.85, with a volume of 1076327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.07.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.