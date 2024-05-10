Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,614,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,306,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 192,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 12,007,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236,699. The company has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

