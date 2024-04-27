Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 273,541 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

