QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,731. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

