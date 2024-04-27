Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $154,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.88. 9,166,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

