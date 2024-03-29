Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

