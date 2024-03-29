Francis Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

