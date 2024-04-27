Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 5,432,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

