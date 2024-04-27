K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 20,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,401,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,178. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

