Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 over the last ninety days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cactus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at $250,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

