Barclays Trims Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Target Price to GBX 615

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Fresnillo Trading Up 1.3 %
Fresnillo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
