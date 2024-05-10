Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £643.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($111,871.86). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

