Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.98. Paysign has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 476,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paysign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

