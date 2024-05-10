Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given New GBX 1,030 Price Target at Barclays

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.32) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.55).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 720.50 ($9.05) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 699.95. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 871 ($10.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,008.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 14.04 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

