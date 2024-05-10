United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UG opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

