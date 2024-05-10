Insider Buying: BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £2,385.10 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi bought 391 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £2,385.10 ($2,996.36).

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock opened at GBX 633 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 629.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 575.37.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. BlackRock Greater Europe’s payout ratio is 769.23%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.