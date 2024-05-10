Piper Sandler Cuts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $43.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE TS opened at $34.59 on Monday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

