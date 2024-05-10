Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $97.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.17.

PLMR stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,250 shares of company stock worth $3,305,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

