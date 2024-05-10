London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £183,080 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Michel-Alain Proch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,154 ($115.00) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($230,000.00).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,162 ($115.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,242.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,008.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,639.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($97.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,696 ($121.81).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 79.30 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($138.19) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($127.69).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

