Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases £19,987.20 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($25,109.55).

David McCreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,982.16).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 700 ($8.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 674.16. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 750 ($9.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 2,335.77%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

