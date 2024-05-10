OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

In related news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

