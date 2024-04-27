IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $122,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.88. The company had a trading volume of 697,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

