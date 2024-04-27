Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

