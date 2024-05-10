Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Katapult stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.50% of Katapult as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.63. Katapult has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

