Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,246 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 688.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 175.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

