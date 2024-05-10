Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PHX stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$413.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.37. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.88, for a total value of C$93,240.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$50,142.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.88, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Insiders have sold 139,200 shares of company stock worth $1,162,762 over the last ninety days. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

