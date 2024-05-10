Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

