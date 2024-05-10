Manuel Mota Purchases 25,000 Shares of Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($7,615.89).
Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Manuel Mota acquired 88,539 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$15,405.79 ($10,202.51).
