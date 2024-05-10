Manuel Mota Purchases 25,000 Shares of Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($7,615.89).

Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Manuel Mota acquired 88,539 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$15,405.79 ($10,202.51).

About Chilwa Minerals

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.

