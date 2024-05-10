Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.