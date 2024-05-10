Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

