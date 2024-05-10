11,352 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.