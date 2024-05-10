Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

