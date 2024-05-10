Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

