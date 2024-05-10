Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after buying an additional 45,504 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,897.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

