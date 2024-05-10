Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

