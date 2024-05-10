Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Steven C. Fletcher Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

