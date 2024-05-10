Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.