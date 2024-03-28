Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Rises By 287.5%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ BNRG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.