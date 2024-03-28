Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 28.6%

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) were down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 246,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 136,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

