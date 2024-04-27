Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 162.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 196,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

