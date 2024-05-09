Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 6.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 1,999,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,973,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globalstar stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Free Report ) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.