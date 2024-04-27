Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

