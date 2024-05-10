Truist Financial Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $65.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USFD. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,316,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

